Mahesh Babu Guest Stars On Jr NTR's Show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'; Fans 'can't Wait'

Touted as one of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR are all set to provide the audience with a double dose of the entertainment on the latter's show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The Maharshi actor guest-starred on the show and the promo of the upcoming special episode was dropped on the internet. It was not long before both the actors appeared on the trending topic list as the audience cannot wait to witness the ultimate duo on the show.

Mahesh Babu on Jr NTR's show

The promo of the upcoming special episode of the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu featuring superstar Mahesh Babu was dropped on Youtube. In the video, the 46-year-old actor was welcomed with thundering applause as he grabbed a seat in front of Jr NTR. The duo went on to engage in a fun conversation as they shared laughter together. Watch the video below.

Netizens' reaction to the promo

Despite the brief clip, netizens could not get enough of the duo as their names appeared on the top of the trending list on Twitter. Sharing snippets from the video, several fans hailed them as the 'brothers of destruction'. One user wrote, "Brothers are coming together to conquer the small screen..Brothers of destruction @tarak9999 @urstrulyMahesh'' while another wrote, ''It’s not about the show It’s all about the fun they’re having there."

It’s not about the show

It’s all about the fun they’re having there ❤️😭. @urstrulyMahesh @tarak9999 🔥 pic.twitter.com/unecuhNd5j — mood swinger 🇮🇳 (@memes_disorder) November 23, 2021

Mahesh Babu & Jr NTR on work front

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Renowned musician S. Thaman is responsible for the music score. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh leading the film, actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are set to play a significant role in the movie.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor also shared the release date of another upcoming action flick titled Major. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is set to release on February 11 next year. On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy promoting his upcoming magnum opus RRR directed by S. S. Rajamouli alongside Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.

