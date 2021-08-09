Mahesh Babu Releases 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Teaser On His 46th Birthday As A Gift To Fans

Actor Mahesh Babu’s 46th birthday celebrations turned double for the fans after he released the teaser of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars Keerthy Suresh opposite the actor. Mahesh Babu had promised that a glimpse of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his birthday and his fans can’t keep calm.

Mahesh Babu treats fans with Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser on birthday

Going by the film's teaser, Sarkari Vaari Paata looks like a commercial entertainer, which is high on action. Mahesh Babu is at his stylish best and can be seen performing some high-octane stunt sequences. Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in every frame. The upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens on January 13, 2022, ahead of Makar Sankranti. The film will lock horns with superstar Prabhas's Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati's Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film's shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad. The technical crew includes cinematographer R Madhie, editor Marthand K Venkatesh, and composer S Thaman. While sharing the teaser on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Here we go!! #SVPBlaster.” Fans of the actor could not control their excitement and took to the comment section while praising the teaser. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the finest and natural actors of South India. @urstrulyMahesh continue your best work of saving the lives of people.” Another user wrote, “ the teaser is amaz8ing.” A third user extended his wishes while praising the teaser and wrote, “Mahesh garu you are looking so young in the teaser.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna. To my hero my role model my inspiration.”

The actor also received birthday wishes from his wife Namrata Shirodkar who penned an adorable post with a throwback picture. "The man who defines love for me... my then, now, and forever! A very happy birthday MB... love you more than you'll ever know,” she wrote. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005 and are parents to a son and a daughter.

IMAGE: URSTRULYMAHESH/Instagram

