Mahesh Bhatt's Picture As Actor From 1950 Film Surfaces, Wife Soni Razdan Reacts

Mahesh Bhatt is considered among the finest directors of the film industry with work of over four decades. Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and many others have showcased some of their best performances in the filmmaker's ventures. However, a lesser-known fact is that Bhatt himself has displayed his acting chops in a film.

It’s a well-known fact that Mahesh Bhatt learnt the ropes of filmmaking from his father, Nanabhai Bhatt. However, much before that, Bhatt Jr as a two-year-old had featured in the filmmaker’s 1950 film Veer Babruvahan. With a chubby face, curly hair and intense expressions, Mahesh Bhatt seemed perfect for the part.

The pictures were shared by a journalist-filmmaker, while also tagging wife Soni Razdan and daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Here's the post

Writer-producer and director Mahesh Bhatt showing his acting chops in the film Veer Babruvahan directed by his father Nanabhai Bhatt in 1950!

@PoojaB1972

@Soni_Razdan pic.twitter.com/Ooso3sg6vL — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) May 6, 2020

Soni Razdan was love-struck with the post and reacted with ‘Awww’ and heart emojis.

While it is not clear how many more films Bhatt featured as an actor in a similar manner, his fans would be keen to see more such snaps from that era. Not to forget, his switch to direction would also be something they would be thankful for.

Just like Mahesh Bhatt acted in Nanabhai Bhatt’s film, his daughter Pooja Bhatt featured in numerous of her father's directorial like Sadak and Zakhm. As the filmmaker returns to direction, both his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt are working with him in Sadak 2. The film was gearing up for release in July, however, the COVID-19 pandemic is set to completely reschedule the Bollywood movie calendar.

