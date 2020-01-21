Mahesh Bhatt Remembers Parveeen Babi In A Series Of Heartfelt Tweets

Parveen Babi was one of the most prominent actors in the Hindi film industry back in the '70s and '80s. The actor featured in some of the biggest of that time like Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar. Parveen Babi passed away on January 22, 2005, as her body was found in her apartment almost 72 hours after probable demise. On her 15th death anniversary, Mahesh Bhatt remembered Parveen Babi through a series of heartfelt tweets.

Mahesh Bhatt remembers Parveen Babi

Sometimes memories sneak out of our eyes and trickle down our cheeks. https://t.co/6d9AC3kDNM — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 21, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi were in a relationship for over three years. Back in the late 2000's Mahesh Bhatt had shed some light on the relationship he shared with Parveen Babi during an interview with a news daily. The director had stated that Parveen Babi was in the prime of her career when he met her. She was filming Amar Akbar Anthony and Kala Patthar during those, Mahesh deemed himself a 'flop director' in his own words during the interview.

Mahesh Bhatt had revealed that he left his wife Lorraine Bright back then to get in a live-in relationship with Parveen Babi. Mahesh Bhatt described Parveen Babi as one of the most elegant, well-read and generous women he has known all his life. According to Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen was the ultimate glamour girl and the first lady he had encountered who had alternate morality and was never ashamed of the way she lived life.

She was my most beautiful and memorable inspiration growing up. Mesmerising. Her eyes so pure. Her smile so innocent. Ahead of her time in style. I truly wish she had invested in people who valued her better. Pray for her to find what she was seeking in her life 🌷⚘ — AnuMeera (@AnuMeera2024) January 21, 2020

Photo Courtesy - Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

