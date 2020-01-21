The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mahesh Bhatt Remembers Parveeen Babi In A Series Of Heartfelt Tweets

Bollywood News

Mahesh Bhatt recently took to his Twitter and remembered Parveen Babi on her 15th death anniversary through heartfelt tweets. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
mahesh bhatt

Parveen Babi was one of the most prominent actors in the Hindi film industry back in the '70s and '80s. The actor featured in some of the biggest of that time like Amar Akbar Anthony and Deewar. Parveen Babi passed away on January 22, 2005, as her body was found in her apartment almost 72 hours after probable demise. On her 15th death anniversary, Mahesh Bhatt remembered Parveen Babi through a series of heartfelt tweets. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt promotes 'Malang' on 'Sadak 2' sets in a unique way

Mahesh Bhatt remembers Parveen Babi

Also read: Rangoli Chandel slams Mahesh Bhatt over his pic with Pooja Bhatt, further quizzes him

Also read:  Mahesh Babu talks to young YouTube stars Aadya & Sitara after the success of his film

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi were in a relationship for over three years. Back in the late 2000's Mahesh Bhatt had shed some light on the relationship he shared with Parveen Babi during an interview with a news daily. The director had stated that Parveen Babi was in the prime of her career when he met her. She was filming Amar Akbar Anthony and Kala Patthar during those, Mahesh deemed himself a 'flop director' in his own words during the interview. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' look gets all love from Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan

Mahesh Bhatt had revealed that he left his wife Lorraine Bright back then to get in a live-in relationship with Parveen Babi. Mahesh Bhatt described Parveen Babi as one of the most elegant, well-read and generous women he has known all his life. According to Mahesh Bhatt, Parveen was the ultimate glamour girl and the first lady he had encountered who had alternate morality and was never ashamed of the way she lived life. 

Also read: Parveen Babi: Here are a few modern actors who can pull-off her roles

Photo Courtesy - Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA