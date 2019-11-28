Mahesh Bhatt Shares His Birthday Wishes For Daughter Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt turns a year older and members from the Bhatt family have been taking turns to wish the writer on her special day. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan shared their good wishes. Now, it is Papa Bhatt who has taken the duty of wishing Shaheen.

Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday wishes for daughter Shaheen

Mahesh Bhatt took to social media to share a special post for her daughter on her birthday. He wished Shaheen Bhatt a happy birthday with a portrait picture of her. In the caption, he wrote: “A happy life consists not in the absence, but in the mastery of hardships. Who knows this better than you." Shaheen replied to the wish by saying: “I love you my wise sage”.

Check out Mahesh Bhatt’s wish here:

Mahesh Bhatt is known to share a very strong bond with his family, especially his daughters. He is the proud father who shows off his children’s achievements from time to time. Mahesh regularly shares throwback pictures of his family on his social media as well.

Even Shaheen Bhatt has expressed her affection for her father on many occasions. During an interview, she even recalled an incident where her father left alcohol forever due to her. Shaheen Bhatt has never left any occasion to boast about her father like a proud daughter.

Shaheen Bhatt authored the book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier in 2018. The book was about her struggles with depression and other mental health issues. On World Mental health Day in 2019, she even launched an initiative to encourage conversations around such topics.

On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt last donned the director’s hat for Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz Reboot in 2016. He will next be seen producing Sadak 2. The film stars both his daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This will be the first time that Mahesh Bhatt will be working with Alia Bhatt.

