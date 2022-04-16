Newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures from the dreamy wedding and other festivities have created a buzz on the Internet. With the families and friends congratulating the couple, the social media is flooded with some of the inside pictures from the big fat Bollywood wedding. After Alia’s mother penned an emotional post about ‘gaining a son’, the actor's father Mahesh Bhatt’s heart-melting picture is just unmissable.

Alia’s stepsister and actor Pooja shared several pictures from the glitzy nuptials while extending her wishes to the newlywed and what caught the attention of the fans was a beautiful picture of Mahesh Bhatt hugging his son-in-law Ranbir emotionally. Soon after the Sadak actor uploaded the picture, it went viral while leaving all in awe.

Mahesh Bhatt's emotional picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral

"Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?", Pooja captioned the image. An emotional Mahesh is seen wrapping his arms around Ranbir as the latter comforts him. Earlier, Soni Razdan also left fans in a teary state after she penned a heart-touching note post the wedding while showering her blessings on the couple.

In the note, she wrote how she not only gained a son but a beautiful family and she knows her daughter will always be happy with them. “They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always." "Ranbir and Alia here’s wishing you so much love, light, and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa (sic)," she added along with a picture of Alia and Ranbir from the wedding.

Apart from her parents, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also welcomed Ranbir to the family with some unseen pictures from the wedding. In her sweet note, Shaheen termed Ranbir and Alia as the 'two favourite people in the world'. Expressing her love for the couple, she stated that the nuptials led to their 'weird, happy little tribe' getting a 'whole lot weirder and happier.'

IMAGE: Instagram/ShaheenB/SoniRazdan