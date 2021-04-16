Mahesh Bhupathi Wishes Lara Dutta On Her Birthday, Pens Sweet Note

As Lara Dutta turned a year older on Friday, husband Mahesh Bhupathi took to his social media handle to wish his wife. The retired tennis player shared then-and-now pictures and penned a sweet note for Lara who turned 43 on April 16, 2021.

"Happy Birthday @larabhupathi .. Throw back to the first time we met 12 years ago when I thought 'chance pe dance' to what you have built for us today.. #blessed #supermom #yummymummy #ceo #juststarting #LFG," he wrote.

Tara Sharma, Esha Gupta, Deanne Panday, Suchitra Pillai, and many others wished Lara on her special day in the comments section.

Lara Dutta on how she likes to spend her day

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta revealed that the current scenario reminds her that life is fragile, and it needs to be celebrated every single day.

The actor revealed that in the given circumstances, everyone is quite limited in the plans that one can make and that doesn’t stop her from getting excited about it. Dutta has been filming for her upcoming web show since February and is looking forward to celebrating her birthday with her family. She said that she hasn't spent much time with her daughter or family and that she is looking forward to doing so.

This is the second birthday that Lara is celebrating amid the pandemic and says that it hasn’t been that bad. She revealed that she is not a huge party kind of person hence it does not really make much of a difference to her. She revealed that she is still spending her birthday with exactly the same people she would be spending with if they weren’t in a pandemic.

On the work front

The actress is all set to appear next in the upcoming Bollywood spy thriller film, Bell Bottom. The film will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in other prominent roles. Bell Bottom is based on the plane hijacks that shook India in the early 1980s. The shooting for the film has already been completed; the film is slated to release on May 28, 2021.