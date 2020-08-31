Mahesh Jethmalani Reacts To Kangana Interview On Drug Cartel, Says 'no One Contradicted'

Kangana Ranaut has been on an onslaught against Bollywood stars in the last few weeks in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After raising her voice against nepotism, campism and negative campaigning, the actor’s claims on Bollywood’s links with the drug cartel is now making headlines amid Rhea Chakraborty being accused of links. Now, senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani has questioned the film industry on her statements, asking what the public should make of the ‘deafening silence.’

Kangana Ranaut on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know had claimed that ‘99 per cent of Bollywood stars’ consumed drugs. Responding to this statement without naming her, Mahesh Jethmalani, son of late acclaimed lawyer-politician Ram Jethmalani, termed it as a ‘serious charge’ from a Bollywood actress on a TV channel and wrote that there was no one from the film industry who contradicted her. He asked what ‘inference’ was the public expected to take from the silence.

A Bollywood actress makes a serious charge claiming personal knowledge on a TV channel with a large viewership that 99% of Bollywood consumes narcotic drugs. Not one person from that industry contradicts her. What inference is the public to draw from this deafening silence? — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) August 31, 2020

During her interview, Republic Media Network Editor -in-Chief Arnab Goswami had asked Kangana what proportion of artists in the film industry could be indulging in drugs. She had replied, “At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. "Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it.”

Kangana also stated the film industry was like a ‘gutter’ in the manner in which narcotics were consumed at parties, which she claimed would get ‘vulgar.’ She claimed even police and politicians were hand in glove in this nexus.

Kangana claimed that she used to be injected drugs by her ‘mentor-turned-tormentor’. She claimed a top star who she was in a relationship with, threatened to jail her after their split, as she knew the secret of his drug consumption.

