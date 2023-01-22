Mahesh Kothare Calls Film With Govinda's Nephew 'big Disaster'; 'We Sold Our House'

Mahesh Kothare, the director of 'Zapatlela,' last week released 'Damn It Aani Barach Kahi', a memoir. The actor-director opened up about one of the harsher points in his life. Mahesh Kothare said that he faced “immense insult and defamation” after the release of the 1999 film 'Lo Main Aagaya', a film that featured Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand.

The 69-year-old talked about his experiences at the launch of his memoir. Mahesh Kothare noted that while talking about the part of the memoir which discussed his hardships, he wanted the writing to convey the “exact emotions” he felt about the events.

He deemed the 1999 film to be a “big mistake”. Mahesh Kothare added that the entire period of hardships after that lasted for almost 15 years. It led to him selling his house and even his son's future suffered, who wished to pursue an MBA, he said.

“There was a time when I had no roof over my head. We sold our house to get over the liabilities. So, it had to be penned the way it was,” said Mahesh Kothare. He added, “My son was in his college days and we even had to get his admission in MBA. That was a very tough situation.”

Mahesh Kothare details a 60-year-long journey in his memoir

Mahesh Kothare penned down his experience over the course of 60 years in the memoir. He said at the event that while he wanted to eventually write the memoir, it wasn’t until his son actor Addinath Kothare and other close ones persuaded him to do so.

The veteran director-actor first made his debut in the film industry in 1962.

He detailed that he has seen three different phases of cinema as he has been present throughout the black and white, colour, and digital eras.

Mahesh Kothare was also asked whether fans should be concerned about the sanitisation of the story. He answered that he simply “went all out” with the memoir and didn’t hold anything back.

The legendary Marathi actor-director has been part of many films such as ‘Zapatlela’, ‘Raja Aur Runk’, ‘Chhota Bhai’, ‘Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani’ and ‘Mere Laal’. His memoir was launched on January 11th January 2023.