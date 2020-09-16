Mahesh Manjrekar-Jagjeet Sandhu Starrer 'Taxi No 24' Poster Launched

Whatever Productions has launched the poster of its first project, a film named Taxi No. 24. The movie features Mahesh Manjrekar and Jagjeet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Check out the poster and read on:

Taxi No. 24 poster shared by Jagjeet Sandhu

The film is being bankrolled by Saviraj Shetty under his banner Whatever Productions. It is directed by Saumitra Singh who has been the director of two award-winning short films. Taxi No. 24 follows a large short film format and is expected to have a digital release.

Maneesh Manjrekar, who has appeared in a variety of Hindi and Marathi, films portrays a major role in Taxi No. 24. Alongside Manjrekar, Jagjeet Sandhu of Paatal Lok fame and Anangsha Biswas, who received critical acclaim for her work in Mirzapur and Hostages, are to be seen playing other crucial roles. The supporting cast of the movie includes Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, and Tushar Rungta.

More about Taxi No. 24

The plot of the flick revolves around Sameer who has had an upsetting day and is feeling down. Sameer gets into a taxi which is driven by Lal Bahadur, who has seen the newspaper headline of a psycho killer going around in Mumbai city and panicking about the same. The director Saumitra Singh is ecstatic about the project and mentioned that such stories come with surprises and you want to put them out in the world the soonest. The movie's fast pace adds charm to the characters and makes them intriguing. The film is a way to put through the message of living life as it comes, to embrace the surprises and not stress about the unseen happenings.

Saviraj Shetty of Whatever Productions also mentioned that he is looking forward to work with the cast and crew who are full of energy and talent. He went on to say that he is elated for the shoots to begin as such a talented cast helps to enhance the process of filmmaking. Taxi No.24 is written by Abhiraj Sharma while Hasan Khan serves as the Executive Producer of the project.

