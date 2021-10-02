Mahesh Manjrekar Announces Upcoming Film ‘Godse’ On The Occasion Of Gandhi Jayanti

Mahesh Manjrekar took to his Twitter account on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to make an announcement about his upcoming film. The filmmaker mentioned that he would helm Godse, a film based on Nathuram Godse, the man behind the assassination of the 'father of the nation'. The film will be produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa and will mark Singh's third collaboration with Manjrekar after White and Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

October 2 marks Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and several actors from the Bollywood and South film industries took to social media to honour the man who is commonly known as the 'father of the nation'. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar however took a unique approach to Gandhi Jayanti and announced his upcoming film on the occasion.

The filmmaker shared the motion poster of the film and called his announcement the 'deadliest birthday wish ever'. He called the upcoming film a story no one has ever dared to tell and called the story the film will follow close to his heart.

He wrote in the caption of his post, "The Deadliest Birthday wish ever! Get ready to witness a story no one dared to tell before! Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Mahesh Manjrekar announce a film “Godse” on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary. The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart."

The filmmaker was extremely active on his Twitter account on the occasion and mentioned that it takes courage to make a film of such a nature. He mentioned that he firmly believes in focusing on 'hard-hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling'. He also mentioned that not many people know much about Godse other than the fact he’s the man who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he’s the man who fired at Gandhi. — Mahesh Manjrekar (@manjrekarmahesh) October 2, 2021

He also mentioned that the aim of the film is not to 'patronize' or speak against anyone. He mentioned that the film will leave the decision up to the audience to determine who is right and wrong. He wrote, "While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We’ll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong.”

