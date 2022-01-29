Mahesh Manjrekar On Allegations Of Objectifying Women; 'Everyone Has Right To Object'

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar recently landed into trouble after he faced the heat for allegedly portraying women and children in an objectionable manner in his latest Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The actor reacted to the complaint filed by the Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha revealed how he is at a loss of words now.

The complaint was filed against Manjrekar also named Narendra Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz (the producers). During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor retaliated and said that he does not plan to take it ahead. He also shared that he is not at the receipt of anything.

Talking further about the complaint, Manjrekar adds that his film is censored by the authorities and they have a strict board. According to Manjrekar, if the board could have found anything objectionable, they would have objected to it. Manjrekar said that the film is an adult one, so any viewer needs to watch it with that perspective.

For the unversed, the Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha filed a complaint before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court seeking action against Manjrekar under sections 292 (sale, etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act. Apart from Manjrekar, the complainant has also named Narendra and Shreyans Hirawat and NH Studioz, who are producers of the film "Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha", as accused in the case.

The 63-year-old is unfazed by the complaint. Elucidating upon the same, he clarifies, “What can one do? One can only do their work and make movies. Everyone has the right to object, so I’m okay with that.” The complaint, filed through advocate D V Saroj, states that the Marathi film, which was released in cinema halls and OTT platforms on January 14, shows sexually explicit content depicting women and children in highly objectionable ways.

The complainant claimed that the content had caused disharmony in the society, resulting in protests throughout Maharashtra. The movie features actors Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende, and Kashmera Shah. As per the complaint, the movie is based on a story written by the late Jayant Pawar and revolves around two teenage boys who grow up facing deprivation and brutality and become hardcore criminals.

