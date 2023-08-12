Mahesh, Vikram Bhatt, Anand Pandit Announce New Project After 1920 Horrors Of The Heart

Director-producer Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt recently directed the film 1920 - Horrors of the Heart. It featured former TV actress Avika Gor, who is known for her roles in Balika Vadhu. After the film was critically panned, it still manages to bring in reasonable business while having a budget of only Rs 10 crore. The makers, names Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, and Vikram Bhatt, have decided to collaborate.

1920: Horrors of the Heart was released on June 23, 2023.

Vikram Bhatt and co’s next project will be alongside similar lines.

Vikram Bhatt and co’s to collaborate?

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit and Vikram Bhatt are collaborating on yet another horror project. Their reunion is for the film Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film will be produced by Anand Pandit alongside M Ramesh, Rakesh Juneja and Shwetambari Bhatt. Other co-producers include Roopa Pandit, Dilip Soni Jaiswal, and Sanjay Singh.

(Vikram Bhatt and others to collaborate on Haunted: Ghosts of the past | Image: taranadarsh/Instagram)

A poster for the film was also shared, which featured a detailed and seemingly old chamber with little flames lit throughout. The architecture also seemed to be Gothic in nature. Notably, the poster seems to be Dark Souls-esque. It’s likely that the next project will include some history and ritualism.

Was 1920 a success?

On top of a Rs 10 crore budget, it has ended up raking in Rs 17+ crore during its three weeks of earnings. In Republic Digital’s review of 1920, the reviewer writers, "It seems like Krishna Bhatt was either too laid back about her debut film or extremely overconfident about it. The fact that this was okayed by Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt is more horrifying than the film itself. aYet again, another Indian horror film disappoints. Vikram Bhatt fails to pass on his directorial skills to his daughter. It's a film that doesn’t merit a watch at all."