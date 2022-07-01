Mahhi Vij And Jay Bhanushali's Cook Threatens To Stab Them; Couple Files Police Complaint

During a recent award function, while interacting with the paparazzi, TV star Mahhi Vij spoke about her cook who allegedly threatened to harm her family. The actor expressed her concerns about the family's safety including her husband Jay Bhanushali and their two-year-old daughter Tara.

The actor even discussed how Jay and she have been visiting the police station for updates and learned a lot about the temporary house help. While speaking to pap account Viral Bhayani, the actor revealed that post a background check by the police, they realised how the cook was stealing from people earlier as well. Mahhi shared that they have enough proofs to substantiate how the cook got abusive and threatened to stab her.

For the unversed, Mahhi and her husband, Jay had hired a cook a few days ago who eventually started stealing from them. The actor also confirmed the same in a now-deleted series of tweets. According to Hindustan Times, in the deleted tweets, the actor informed that the police were letting him out on bail and she was scared for herself and her family. She alleged that the man threatened to stab her with a khanjar (dagger).

During a recent award show, the actor briefed the incident and said, "So he has worked with us for nearly 3 days and today my husband and we were in the police station the entire day. The cook has been arrested and there are videos that show him abusing me and threatening to stab me. Apart from this, when we got to know about his background history, we realised that he has been doing the same with others as well. I am just so confused and concerned about my family's safety."

According to various media reports, after the entire incident, the couple eventually filed a police complaint following which the cook was reportedly arrested. However, later he was let out on bail. The two stars when went to the station found out that the man was released on bail and since then they are just scared about the repercussions.



This is not the first time that the actor has landed into trouble. Earlier, in May this year, Mahhi had shared a video on Twitter and revealed how a man banged her car and got abusive. She mentioned in the tweet how he even gave rape threats while his even wife got aggressive. She had shared the number plate of the man's vehicle and requested assistance from Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, Mahhi and Jay had gotten married in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter named Tara in 2019. The duo also adopted their caretaker’s kids Khushi and Rajveer and are raising them as their own. Jay Bhanushali recently made it to the headlines post his stint in Bigg Boss 15 where he was among the other contestants, including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/mahhivij