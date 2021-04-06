Mahima Chaudhry Talks About Being Replaced In Satya, Says Learned About It From The Press

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry recently talked about the time when she was replaced in the movie Satya. During her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor revealed how she was replaced and how she felt about it. She revealed that she was very hurt by the incident and took it very badly. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Mahima Chaudhry replaced in Satya's cast news.

Mahima Chaudhry replaced in Satya's cast

During her interview, Mahima Chaudhry shared that she was replaced on Satya without being informed. She said that she learnt about being replaced through the press and called it a humiliating experience. Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she was offered Satya while she was doing Pardes. The director met her and said that he was doing a very small film that he wants to prepare quickly and it is about a gangster with no part for a girl. When Mahima read the story, she was impressed and was sure that she wanted to do the film. Her Pardes director Subhash Ghai was not on board with her decision of doing Satya, added the actor.

Talking about how she was replaced, Mahima Chaudhry said that she started talking about Satya being her next film in her media interactions. However, she learned that the team of Satya had started the shoot already. Mahima added that she was supposed to start shooting for Satya in two days but the shoot started a day prior with another actress who was there in all productions of the director. She said that she had to hear about all this from the press and at that time the press could be very mean. Talking about how she felt, Mahima said that she was humiliated, insulted and took it very badly. Satya went on to become a huge hit and it is still considered a cult classic film. Satya's cast featured J. D. Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah among others in lead roles.

Mahima Chaudhry's movies

Mahima Chaudhry is one of the popular film actors who rose to fame in the late 1990s. She had also appeared in various TV commercials before making it big in movies. She made her debut with Pardes in 1997. Some of the popular Mahima Chaudhry's movies are Daag, Dhadkan, Kurukshetra, Dil Hai Tumhara, Lajja and Dil Kya Kare among others.

Image Credits: Mahima Chaudhry Instagram