Mahima Chaudhry's B'day: Stylish Pics To Cookie Love, 'Emergency' Co-stars' Sweet Wishes

Mahima Chaudhry is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. While the actor has been away from the silver screens for a while, she is all set to star in two upcoming films - The Signature and Emergency. As the actor rang her 49th birthday on Tuesday, September 13, her co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher sent her warm wishes.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture of her Emergency co-star Mahima Chaudhry on her birthday. In the caption, the Thalaivii star wrote, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous girl @mahimachaudhry1." "I wish lots of love and magic for you," the actor added.

Mahima Chaudhry also received a sweet wish from veteran actor Anupam Kher on her special day. Kher shared a photo with Choudhry from the shoot of their upcoming film The Signature. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest," and added a heart-eye emoji. The two will also share screen space in Emergency.

Shreyas Talpade, who will portray the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Emergency, dropped a funny BTS video to wish his co-star on her birthday. In the clip, Talpade showed a bunch of cookies lying around on a flight while saying, "ladies and gentlemen." The actor then panned the camera toward the Dil Hai Tumhaara star, who hid behind a cookie while laughing and called them "delicious." In the caption, Talpade wrote, "INCASE OF COOKIE 'EMERGENCY'... YOU KNOW WHERE YOU HAVE TO GO! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MAHIMACHAUDHRY1 HAVE A GREAT YEAR."

More about Mahima Chaudhry's role in Emergency

Emergency is an upcoming political drama helmed by Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut, who will also lead the film by stepping into the shoes of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Anupam Kher will portray Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Milind Soman will play Sam Manekshaw. Mahima Chaudhry will portray the role of Pupul Jayakar in the movie.

Last month, the actor unveiled her first look as Jayakar on Instagram and penned a note in which she expressed her excitement about the movie. She wrote, "Excited and honoured to essay the role of the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the First lady PM of india up close and personal. PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante." "@kanganaranaut you are truly gifted, fierce, brave & extremely talented & I’m proud to work with u on Emergency. Working with u is such an experience You wear so many hats with such great ease- of an actor, director , producer ! Thanku for casting me as pupul (sic)," she added.