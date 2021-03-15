Mahima Chaudhry's Camera Fails To Do 'justice' To Pic Feat Sunil Grover & Mukesh Chhabra

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry took to her social media handle and shared a picture to give a peek into her gala time with comedian-actor Sunil Grover and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The picture-post suggests that Mahima dined out with Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra and a few of her close friends. While Mukesh can be seen sitting beside Mahima, Sunil sat at the end of the dining table. Instagramming the picture, Mahima Chaudhry wrote a short caption, which read, "The camera couldn’t do justice... u guys shine so brite".

Mahima dines out with Sunil & Mukesh:

Within a day, the picture bagged an overwhelming response from Mahima's Insta fam. The comments section of the post was flooded with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emoticons. One-word compliments such as "lovely", "beautiful" and "nice", among many others, were a common sight in her comments box.

A peek into Mahima Chaudhry's Instagram

Interestingly, the Om Jai Jagadish actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her media feed is flooded with self-portraits, selfies, fun videos and throwback posts, among many others. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actor extended birthday wishes to veteran actor Anupam Kher on his 66th birthday, which was on March 7.

In a brief caption, the Baghban actor wrote, "A very happy birthday. Wish u great years ahead.U r kind & generous & wat a thrill to be with as a human AND an artist and I was lucky to film with u in london, OH U STAR ! where u were hounded after #benditlikebekham! And then New York ... cherish those memories .. here is a picture from a night out in NYC during Hope & a Little sugar".

On the professional front, the 47-year-old actor was last seen in the Bengali Crime Thriller film Dark Chocolate. The last Bollywood film in her repertoire is Kartik Aaryan starrer Kaanchi, which released in 2014. She was seen making a special appearance in a dance number. She has been credited for a handful of commercially hit films such as Pardesh, Dhadkan and Lajja, among many others.

