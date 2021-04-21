Mahira Sharma And Paras Chabbra Enjoy By The Beach In Latest Videos; Watch Here

Rumoured couple Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra are currently vacationing in Dubai. Recently, Mahira Sharma shared a series of videos with Paras Chabbra as they enjoyed the beaches in Dubai. Take a look at Mahira Sharma's videos that were originally shared on her Instagram stories here.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra enjoy by the beach

Mahira Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share two videos with her rumoured beau Paras Chabbra. The first video showed Mahira Sharma on the beach while Paras Chabbra was seen taking a ride on a bike. The second video showed the two of them having fun by the beach as she used the song Rebel by Zwirek in her background. Mahira tagged Paras as she shared the videos on her Instagram story. The duo met on a popular reality TV show and have been inseparable ever since.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra in Rang Lageya

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chabbra were recently seen together on screen for the music video of Rang Lageya. The singers of the song were Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli. The song released on 17th March 2021 and has crossed over 13 million views on Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of her music video and asked her fans and followers if they were excited about the video.

Mahira Sharma opens up about ideal first date

During an interview with SpotBoyE, she opened up about her ideal date and also answered if she had ever been on a date. Mahira Sharma revealed that she had never been on a date before and when asked about her ideal date outfit, the actress said she would like to wear a chiffon saree. She further added that it will be beautiful to flaunt the saree on her first date.

The actress is best known for featuring in various music videos. Most of Mahira Sharma's videos have crossed 100 million views on Youtube. She was most recently seen in the music video of Ranjeet Bawa's song Koka. The actress gained popularity after her stint in a popular reality TV show. Mahira has also appeared in various TV serials like Bepanah Pyaar, Naagin and Kundali Bhagya.

Source: Mahira Sharma's Instagram