MAI Thanks I&B Ministry For Lifting Restrictions On Seating Capacity In Theatres

Noted film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts in order to share a media release that came from the officials at the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). The statement saw the organization thanking government officials, who are a part of the Ministry of Information and Broadcast of India, for allowing 100 per cent seating capacity in theatres and multiplexes.

The statement also sees the MAI communicating that the decision will help the exhibitors across the country to heal from the financial damage that they took during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and will help the industry going forward. The post regarding the welcome change in the list of COVID-19 rules in Mumbai with respect to the seating capacity in theatres can be found below as well as on the various social media accounts of Taran Adarsh:

The Post:

Prior to the above set of developments, Tamil Nadu government officials took the step towards allowing the cinemas and multiplexes to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity ahead of Pongal, presumably due to the sheer number of movies releasing in theatres in that very month. But, four days later, the government was seen revoking that decision. Although the government has permitted the multiplexes to be a hundred per cent functional, it is upon individual exhibitors as to whether or not they would like to see an increased number of people visiting their establishments.

The early months of the pandemic:

Ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 Rules in Mumbai and similar metropolitan regions were re-evaluated and implemented after a careful analysis of the ongoing situation. The initial months of the Pandemic saw the country in a near 100-per cent lockdown situation, during which, travelling for the sole purposes of acquiring the basic necessities and medicines were permitted. As months passed by, non-essential establishments were observed to have opened doors for business.

