'Mai' Trailer Out Now: Sakshi Tanwar Starrer's First Look Hints At A Gripping Story; Watch

Netflix India has a whole new line-up of films and series that focuses on strong female characters. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the OTT giant teased some upcoming women-centric content, among which was Sakshi Tanwar starrer show, Mai. The makers of the series recently dropped its trailer, which hints at what a woman can do to seek justice for her children.

The makers of Mai recently dropped the first clip from the upcoming Netflix series. The two minutes nine seconds trailer begins with the introduction of a young woman named Supriya Chaudhary, who cannot speak, suffers molestation. As she loses her life to a truck accident, her mother, played by Sakshi Tanwar, does not believe in the police's investigation and decides to seek justice for her daughter. The following scenes showcase how Supriya's mother does not leave any stone unturned on her quest to find her daughter's killer. The trailer shows to what extent a mother goes in order to seek revenge for her daughter's death. Watch the show's trailer below.

In the caption, the OTT giant wrote, "A mom in a world of crime. Will she survive? Will she... thrive? Either way minds will be blown. Catch Sakshi Tanwar's dramatic journey in #Mai on 15th April, only on Netflix." Netizens could not help but hail Sakshi Tanwar for her commendable performance. They also expressed their excitement to watch the show on Netflix.

Details about Mai cast & release date

The show's official synopsis reads, "A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter's tragic death, and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story." The show stars Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, Seema Pahwa, Anant Vidhat, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Omkar Jaiprakash. The show is created by Atul Mongia, while Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz bankrolled it. The show is all set to arrive on the streaming platform on April 15, 2022.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma expressed her excitement about the upcoming show Mai. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor-producer shared the official poster of the show and wrote, "All eyes set for tomorrow."

Image: Instagram/@netflix_india