'Mai' Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Sakshi Tanwar For Her Role As A Fearless Mom

Online streaming giant Netflix India is all set to bring a series of shows and films that focuses on strong female characters. One among them is the Sakshi Tanwar starrer, Mai. The upcoming show is set to revolve around a mother, who turns merciless when she tries to find out who killed her daughter. The makers of Mai recently dropped the official trailer of the upcoming show that featured Sakshi Tanwar playing the role of a fearless mom.

The trailer began with the introduction of a young woman, who cannot speak and suffers molestation. As she loses her life to a truck accident, her mother, played by Sakshi Tanwar, does not believe in the police's investigation and decides to seek justice for her daughter. The following scenes saw the fierce mother leaving no stone unturned during her quest to seek justice for her daughter. The trailer hinted at what a mother can do for her child. Soon after the trailer was out, the social media platform Twitter has been abuzz as netizens could not help but hail Sakshi Tanwar for her gripping acting.

Watch the trailer below:

Mai trailer Twitter review

The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions for the latest trailer of the upcoming Netflix series Mai. Fans showered Sakshi Tanwar with praise as she did complete justice to her role. A Twitter user wrote, "Last Few Days We Saw Bad**s Gangster, Bad**s Politics, Now We Are Witness Of A Bad**s Mom!! Beautiful Trailer." Another wrote, "Looks like we're going to witness a Brilliant Edge of the seat thriller Trailer Cut Is Superb #SakshiTanwar Looks Terrific Good to see @GabbiWamiqa after Grahan Looks like a winner. (sic)"

#MAI Trailer Review:



Looks like we're going to witness a Brilliant Edge of the seat thriller 🔥



Trailer Cut Is Superb 👏#SakshiTanwar Looks Terrific 👏



Good to see @GabbiWamiqa after #Grahan



Looks like a winner 🏆#MaiTrailer #WarmiqaGabbi #Netflix #NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/iLF0lTXRF4 — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 24, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, "MAI trailer is thrilling, engaging and full of suspense. The story of a mother in search of her daughter's killer." Some fans also mentioned how Sakshi Tanwar is an underrated actor after watching her performance in the trailer.

#MAI trailer is thrilling, engaging and full of suspense. The story of a mother in search of her daughter's killer.



Releasing on 15th April on #Netflix #SakshiTanwar #WamiqaGabbi #RaimaSen



https://t.co/AObfhmeSJZ — Vipin Seth (@iamvipinseth) March 24, 2022

More about Mai

Mai stars Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, Seema Pahwa, Anant Vidhat, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Omkar Jaiprakash. The show is created by Atul Mongia, while Clean Slate Filmz has bankrolled it. The show will start streaming from April 15.

A mom in a world of crime. Will she survive? Will she... thrive? 🤔

Either way, minds will be blown.



Catch Sakshi Tanwar's dramatic journey in #Mai on 15th April, only on Netflix.#MaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/srKXocJjXt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 24, 2022

(Image: @netflix_in/Instagram)