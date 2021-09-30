'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn's Sports-drama Film To Release In Theatres On THIS Date

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is one of the much-awaited films since 2019. The actor announced its sports drama around two years ago. However, the film faced a tumultuous shooting schedule and several roadblocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, whose shoot commenced in August 2019, is set to film its last schedule from October. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently announced the final release date of this biographical sports drama Maidaan.

Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn recently announced Maidaan's release date. Sharing the film's poster, the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor revealed the film would hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. In the caption, he wrote, "Maidaan, A story that will resonate with every Indian, a film that I feel very strongly about. Mark the date on your calendar. Releasing worldwide on 3rd June, 2022." Maidaan faced postponement several times due to the pandemic and Mumbai cyclone. The film was initially planned for November 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made theatres shut down for a long time. As the Maharashtra government recently allowed film theatres to reopen, it rained release date announcements in Bollywood.

Details about Maidaan

The upcoming sports drama is the true story of Indian football's golden era. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also known as the architect of modern Indian football. The film's plot follows the story of Rahim and his team. National Award-winner Amit Ravindernath Sharma is serving as the director, while Zee Studios is producing the film in collaboration with Bayview Projects.

Maidaan cast Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film would release in four languages: Hindi, Malayalam Telugu and Tamil. Malayalam actor Keerthy Suresh was initially cast as the leading lady. However, she was later replaced by Priyamani as the makers thought she would look too young for a motherly role.

On Ajay Devgn's work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor currently has several films in his pipeline. Apart from Maidaan, the actor will star in Mayday alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film would hit the theatres on April 29, 2022. Reportedly, he has begun shooting for Drishyam 2. The actor also has Sooryavanshi and RRR in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn