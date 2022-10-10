'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav': All About 2021 Biopic Made On Late Former UP CM

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at 82. The political leader's death has left his family and ardent supporters heartbroken. Apart from his illustrious political landscape, not many are aware of the fact a film about his journey was made in 2020.

The film titled Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, based on the late popular leader was helmed by Suvendu Ghosh who tried to capture his personal and professional journey in the biopic. The movie featured an ensemble star cast including Amyth Sethi as Netaji, Govind Namdeo as former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Prakash Belawadi as Ram Manohar Lohia, and Mukesh Tiwari as Nathuram.

Main Mulayam Singh Yadav biopic

The late politician who was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in 1967, went on to emerge as an important part of the political arena. A biopic was also made on the political leader while reflecting on his journey in politics. Other than the names mentioned above, Anupam Shyam and Zarina Wahab played Mulayam Singh Yadav's parents in the biopic.

The film was bankrolled by Meena Sethi Mondal. Main Mulayam Singh Yadav was supposed to hit the screens in 2020 but got delayed because of the Covid-19 lockdown. It eventually opened in theatres on January 29, 2021. The film sheds light on how the political scenario in the state of Uttar Pradesh changed after the emergence of regional political parties.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Samajwadi Party patriarch passed away on Monday (October 10) around 8:30 am at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22 and was undergoing treatment. The SP founder was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and later to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) after his health deteriorated.

The prominent Indian politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav was born November 22, 1939, in Saifai village, Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, and was famously known as 'Netaji'. He pursued B.A, and M.A in political science and started working as a lecturer after completing his education. He also used to participate in wrestling tournaments in his youth. He is survived by two sons-- Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.



IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/Panne1432