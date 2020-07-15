'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' Trailer Drops; Promises To Tell 'the Biggest Political Story'

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Main Mulayam Singh Yadav released on Tuesday. The trailer portrays a political drama with a powerful ensemble cast and has created a buzz on social media. The political drama is a biopic on the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' Trailer Out

The trailer of the film is filled with action and storm stirring dialogue sequences which are not only intriguing but also informative. From the trailer of the film, it can be seen that the film will provide an insight into the inspiring life of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Moreover, it will shed light on how the political scenario in the State of Uttar Pradesh changed after the emergence of regional political parties.

The trailer, which is almost three minutes long, has been viewed over 5 lakh times and counting. The music and background in the trailer complement the flavour of the true events that makers are trying to highlight. Media portals have cited the trailer as one of the best political biopic and fans of Bollywood are looking forward to watching it. Watch the trailer below.

Main Mulayam Singh Yadav Trailer

Details of the film

Amyth Sethi will be debuting in this biopic and will be portraying the character of politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. In the trailer, Amyth has been shown as a farmer’s son, as a wrestler and as a reputed politician. The resemblance of the character to Mulayam Singh Yadav is uncanny in the trailer. Not only Amyth’s, several other actors too have been made to look identical to their characters.

Main Mulayam Singh Yadav's cast

The film stars Amyth Sethi in the titular role. The cast also includes Mimoh Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Supriya Karnik, Sayaji Shinde, Sana Amin Sheikh, Prernaa, Zarina Wahab and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. The film has been banked by Meena Sethi Mondal under the banner of MS Films and Productions. The film has been directed by a well known Bengali director Suvendu Raj Ghosh.

Release date:

According to ANI, the film is set to release on October 2nd this year.

'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav's' Motion Poster Launched, See It Here

