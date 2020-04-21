'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav's' Motion Poster Launched, See It Here

The political biopic genre is not new to Bollywood. There have been several political biopics in Bollywood industry over the years. Movies on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were released in recent years and also another biopic is in the making on the life of J. Jayalalithaa. In this list of political biopics, another name will be added this year. Makers of the upcoming movie, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav released the motion poster of their film recently.

Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is expected to be one of the best political biopics in the Bollywood industry. The movie is set in the backdrop of politics in Uttar Pradesh. The film shows the inspiring story of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his amazing journey from a farmer’s son to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is being directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh and is produced by Meena Sethi Mondal. The talented actor Amyth Sethi will be playing the lead role of Mulayam Singh Yadav in the film. Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is expected to release on August 14, 2020.

See the motion poster of Main Mulayam Singh Yadav here

As reported by a news agency, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s father wanted him to become a wrestler. His life changed when a local political leader Nathuram saw him wrestling guys double the size of him. Nathuram gave Mulayam Sigh Yadav the first opportunity to enter in politics. Mulayam Singh Yadav was also a teacher in Karhal but his main focus remained in politics. The motion poster of Main Mulayam Singh Yadav features news articles about the political leader as the background. The poster follows his journey throughout his career from being a farmer’s son to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is a founding member of the Samajwadi Party. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the party in January 2017. Mulayam Singh Yadav is currently a member of parliament and represents the constituency of Mainpuri in the lower house in UP.

