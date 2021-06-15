Main Sherni Song From Vidya Balan's Sherni Out; Actor Calls It A Tribute To Women

Sherni is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 18, 2021. The music video of the film’s song Main Sherni, which is sung by AKASA, Raftaar, and Vidya Balan, was released today, on June 15, 2021. According to Vidya Balan, who is the leading lady of the film, the Main Sherni music video is a tribute to all the spirited women who never give up.

Main Sherni release date, cast and more

With only a few days left for Sherni’s worldwide digital release, the team of the film unveiled an energetic music video of its song, Main Sherni, across several platforms, on June 15. Sung by AKASA and Raftaar, its video showcases some of the strongest and unique female personalities, who are also deemed as ‘Shernis,’ alongside Vidya Balan. Other than the actor herself, the Sherni cast includes Mira Erda (F4 Racer and Driver Coach), Natasha Noel (Body positivity influencer and Yoga trainer), Eshna Kutty (A social media influencer and hula-hoop dancer), and Trinetra Haldar (One of the first transgender doctor in Karnataka). Jayshree Mane (a front line warrior at B.Y.L Nair Hospital), Riddhi Arya (A student who delivers food to frontline warriors), Anita Devi (Security Guard), Seema Duggal (Teacher), and Archana Jadav (House Help) are also seen in the music video.

Vidya Balan reveals the idea behind Main Sherni

Revealing her thoughts on the song, Vidya Balan said, “The music video Main Sherni is our tribute to all the women across the globe who have this indomitable spirit of never giving up." "Sherni is special for all of us and with this film and music video, we are celebrating women who have shown us that there is nothing a woman can’t do," she added. Referring to her character of Vidya Vincent in the film, she shared that the idea behind the music video was to showcase how fearless and powerful women are, like a tigress, without having to roar. June 18 marking the Sherni release date, the Vidya Balan starter drama will be available for streaming to all Amazon Prime Video users of India and over two hundred and forty other countries.

AKASA and Raftaar on the Main Sherni song and music video

AKASA spoke of how proud she is to be a part of a song that celebrates women while revealing that they hope to awaken the ‘inner shernis’ with this latest soundtrack of Main Sherni. “As always it was awesome working with Raftaar on this powerful track,” she said about her co-singer of the song. Talking about the ‘Sherni’ theme of the song, Raftaar said, “there is such undeniable power in that one word, and to be able to showcase the vitality of that word in a song was a tall order!” He revealed that, along with AKASA, he invested his heart and soul in the song that he called a ‘passion project’ of theirs.

