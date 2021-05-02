Major Bikramjeet's Dream Project Was A Film On Siachen, Reveals Madhur Bhandarkar

The ongoing deadly wave of COVID-19 claimed actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's life on Saturday who breathed his last at the age of 52. The news has left celebrities of the film industry, who knew and worked with him, saddened. One of the late actor’s frequent collaborator was Madhur Bhandarkar, who penned a touching message for him.

Madhur Bhandarkar on Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s death

Madhur Bhandarkar called Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a ‘talented actor’ while sharing his grief on the untimely demise. The National Award-winning director also mentioned the films in which he had worked, which started with Page 3, one of Bhandarkar's first films, right up to his last directorial Indu Sarkar, apart from Corporate and Heroine.

The filmmaker also stated that he will miss their conversations on the Indian Army. Bhandarkar added that Major had 'dreamed to work in a movie on Siachen', where India had faced off with Pakistan.

Saddened to hear demise of Maj. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal a talented actor who had acted in my films Heroine, Page3, Corporate & Indu Sarkar. Will miss our conversations on Indian Army and his dream project film on Siachen. My Condolences for his family and friends. #OmShanti ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/XyaXCngQas — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 1, 2021

Among the other members of the film industry to mourn the loss of Major Bikramjeet included Neil Nitin Mukesh, Gulshan Devaiah, Rohit Roy. The news was first shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, and no statement from his family is out till now.

As per reports, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, son of an Army officer, served for 10 years in the Indian Army and was a part of the 4th Horse regiment, retiring as a Major in 2002.

Apart from roles in popular films like Don, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he starred in TV shows like 24. Among his most recent ventures was Special OPS.