‘Major’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Adivi Sesh Starrer Mints Rs 35.6 Crore Worldwide

Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama Major recently graced the big screens on June 3rd. As soon as the film was released on Friday, it opened to a great start while earning a good number at the box office. Many celebrities and fans dropped in amazing reviews for the lead actors' performances and called it one of the finest tributes to a soldier's life. With the film receiving good reviews, have a look at how the movie has been performing at the box office on the fourth day of its release.

Major Box Office Collection Day 4

Adivi Sesh’s biographical action-drama recently hit the theatres and has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7 Crore on the first day, around Rs 5 Crore on the second day and Rs 7 Cr on the third day of its release, it is expected to mint around Rs 3 Crore. The current box office collection stands at Rs 35.6 Crore worldwide as revealed by Adivi Sesh via Instagram.

More about Major

In the film, Sesh is seen stepping into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was one of the heroes during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Other actors in the movie include Prakash Raj as K. Unnikrishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala as Pramoda Reddy, Saiee Manjrekar as Isha Agarwal, Murali Sharma as Commander Shera, Revathi as Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, Anish Kuruvilla as Hotel Manager Rodriguez, Abhinav Singh Raghav as NDA Batchmate Harsh among others. Apart from showcasing how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan faced several challenges to save the lives of numerous people in the Mumbai terror attack, the film also depicts the equation of the soldier with his parents, his love life, and his Army training.

Image: Instagram/@saieemmanjrekar