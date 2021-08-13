Makers Of Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone Starrer 'Fighter' Confirms Release Date

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have come together to work on a film together for the first time. The duo will collaborate for an action film, Fighter, which will be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2023.

The news of the film releasing on Republic Day in 2023, was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He took to his Instagram account on Friday to confirm that the Roshan and Padukone starrer will be released in 2023. He wrote, ‘HRITHIK - DEEPIKA'S 'FIGHTER' TO RELEASE ON REPUBLIC DAY 2023... #Fighter - starring #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone - to release on 26 Jan 2023.’

The upcoming film will be produced by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. Team Fighter has already begun its preparations for the film. Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account recently to share a picture of himself and his co-star, Deepika Padukone. He captioned the image, ‘This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter’

According to a report by ANI, producer Ajit Andhare mentioned that Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film, and it will offer viewers a unique cinematic experience. He also said he was a fan of Top Gun and was on the lookout for a script that explores aerial action in India. He said, “An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. It has never been done in India. Being a 'Top Gun' fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is the answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone's upcoming sci-fi thriller also went on floors recently. The film is yet to be titled, but will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in lead roles alongside Padukone. Bachchan took to his Instagram account to make the exciting announcement and wrote, ‘for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. What an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies.’

