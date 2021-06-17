Makers Of 'Sherni' Sign An Extensive Marketing Collaboration With Madhya Pradesh Tourism

The Amazon Prime Original Sherni, starring Vidya Balan in the lead role is all set to release on Friday. The movie has been shot in multiple forest trails around the state of Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the diversity of the state. The MP Tourism Board has now made an announcement that they have signed a deal with the makers of the team for an extensive marketing collaboration; read-along for details.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the announcement came on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, two days ahead of the release of Sherni, which arrives on the OTT platform on June 18. The movie has been extensively shot through long filming schedules, which were planned across Bhoot Palasi; in and around the Kanha National Park as well as gives a glimpse of the district of Balaghat. The movie is backed by Amazon Prime Video, T-Series, and Abundantia Entertainment who have inked the innovative deal with MPTB, that aims to boost tourism across the state.

The tourism board is taking all measures and working intently with the makers to launch a symbiotic marketing and promotional campaign. The movie is premised around the man-animal conflict, with Balan playing a stringent forest officer, who fights the social barriers set by a patriarchal control within her department. The movie is directed by Amit Masurkar.

In an official statement at the time of deal signing, Principal Secretary, Dept. Of Tourism, Govt. Of Madhya Pradesh, Mr Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, “Right from the time we first heard the story of Sherni we knew that it would be a suitable vehicle for us to showcase the beauty and heritage of Madhya Pradesh’s jungles to the world. MP Tourism has been at the forefront of joining hands with our state’s Forest Department to work on forest conservation and thrilling wildlife tourism experiences. I am delighted that Sherni will now not only put our state’s beauty for the world to see but will also draw attention to various unique initiatives like wellness tourism, tribal art & culture, handicrafts, and the friendliness of MP’s people. MP Tourism is excited to partner with powerhouse talents like Ms Vidya Balan and creators like Mr Amit Masurkar, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment to further our objectives of boosting tourism in our state. Look no further than MP for the experience of a lifetime”.

Image: Still from the trailer

