'Making A Great Motion Picture Together': Subhash Ghai Teases Project With Tiger Shroff

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai who is known to give some of the hit films to the film industry hinted at collaborating with actor Tiger Shroff for his next project. Subhash took to his Twitter handle to share a bunch of pictures with his meeting with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan, and cinematographer Kabir while teasing fans with a new project.

Sharing the pictures, the director wrote, "What a delightful lunch together in my office today with my Superhero @tigershroff, director @ahmedkhan, and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to making a great motion picture together.". The director who has created movies like Pardes, Taal, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, and many more shared pictures on his meeting with Tiger while discussing films in particular.

Fans who were curious to know more about the meeting bombarded the comment section with their request for a collaboration together. One of the users wrote, “We All Fans Waiting This Special Meeting Reason". Another user asked that whether the meeting was for ‘Khalnayak 2". A third user chimed in and wrote, “Ek Aor Bar Writing & Direction Karo Sir Aaj Ki Time Ki Story Action Ki Film Banao Jisme Tiger Sir Ho".

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on August 10 morning released the song Vande Mataram that celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defense forces of the country. He shared the song's link on his Instagram account ahead of the country's 75th Independence day. He felt 'great honour and pride' in dedicating the song to the nation and its people. Apart from lending his voice for the patriotic anthem, he has also featured in its official music video.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob. Apart from this, his lineup of movies includes Baaghi 4 and Ganpath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

