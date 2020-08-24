Former Communications Head At Sushant's Innsaei Ventures Speaks; Lays Bare His Ambitions

Sushant Singh Rajput had a long list of plans when he established his firm Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd along with entrepreneur Varun Mathur in 2018, though his 3-year plan didn't pan out as the company shut in 2019. Innsaei came into limelight again after the actor's death and is being examined by the Enforcement Directorate, along with another company in which Rhea Chakraborty and Souwik Chakraborty are directors, that superseded Innsaei.

Speaking of Sushant's ambitions and the reason behind floating Innsaei Ventures, the company's ex-head of communications Nandini Sharma said that the late actor had plans for the socio-economic development of the country through his 'first-of-a-kind' venture. Nalini said that she had never seen an actor who thought about Indian policies the same way.

"Sushant desired to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss ways to change the country’s landscape to portray India as the most powerful nation," said Nalini. Sushant took pride in talking about his aspirations, she added.

Elaborating on Sushant’s future plans that were also evident in his handwritten notes accessed by Republic TV, Nalini said that he wanted to make a couple of Netflix films and on other OTT platforms. He wanted to work in the biopics on eminent personalities including Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and Swami Vivekananda.

‘Sushant wanted to give back to society’

Besides movies, Sushant wanted to make an educational application and discuss how technology can bring changes in the country. He wanted to do things on the health front as well, his ex-communications manager added.

“It clearly shows that Sushant Singh Rajput had a genius mind. He was not only a great actor and a wonderful dancer but he also planned to give back to the society. How many actors do we today, who actually think about this?” Nalini said.

Among his many future ambitions, Sushant wanted to fulfil the dreams of at least a hundred mothers. He wanted to send kids to NASA as well. He wanted to make an application that would help engineering aspirants to top their exams

“Many people already know that he studied engineering and that would have become an engineer by this time but many do not know that a scientist from NASA had actually messaged Sushant saying that if he were not a Bollywood star, he would have been the brightest scientist that India could ever have,” said Nalini.

The Bollywood star was found hanging in his Mumbai flat on June 14. His unfortunate and sudden demise has led to a number of speculations that it could be more than the presumed suicide. Presently, a CBI investigation is underway to probe his death.

