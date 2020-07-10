Aishwarya Rai's 'O Bekhabar' Was A Popular Number From 'Action Replayy'; Watch Its Making

Action Replayy was a romantic-comedy-drama directed by Vipul Shah. The film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles was reportedly inspired by a 1985 Hollywood film Back to the Future. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Aditya Roy Kapur’s mother in the film Action Replayy.

The story of the film revolved around the life of a son who puts in efforts to re-fix his parents’ marriage by wandering back in time when they were young. However, in this journey where he tries to fix their relationship, things get even more complicated. Action Replayy had a popular romantic number which became very famous and is still loved by the audience. It is titled as O Bekhabar. So, here are some BTS moments of the making of the song O Bekhabar.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sonam Kapoor Show How To Slay In Red Dior Outfits

Making of Aishwarya Rai's O Bekhabar from Action Replayy-

In the making of the song, O Bekhabar, Aishwarya Rai is seen portraying a role which is a quite stylish. This melodious song, O Bekhabar which is in Shreya Ghoshal’s voice is a very soulful number. But the situations seem to be a little comic, and the song is very uniquely fitted in the film. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Most of the situations of the song have a comic relief going on in the background, but at the same time, the director has tried to retain the softness in the visual of the song. Also, the appearance of Aishwarya Rai in the song was inspired by the certain pattern of sarees and blouses of Sharmila Tagore, Saira Banu, and Mumtaj, that they wore in their era.

Also read | Interesting Unknown Facts About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Action Replayy'

O Bekhabar, this song is lyrical and comprises of a very pretty romantic aspect that is put into the visuals of the music. The makers of the song wanted to shoot the song in a way which added a dream quality to it. Also, Aishwarya Rai in her element dances beautifully and has also made this song more adorable and related to the old era. Aishwarya also revealed that at the same location, she also did a very severe and strong character film, Raavan. Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer of the song said in the video that this song had a reference to very popular song from the film Padosan, 'Main Chali Main Chali'. Watch this video of the making of the song O Bekhabar, and have a look at how Aishwarya Rai adapts the perfect character of a sweet and pretty Mala from the film, Action Replayy.

Also read | Jaya Bachchan Likes One Good Quality About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Find Out What It Is

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.