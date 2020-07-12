Watch How Arjun Kapoor's Song 'High Heels Te Nachhe' From 'Ki & Ka' Was Made In BTS Video

The 2016-release, Ki & Ka stars Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. With peppy dance numbers and soulful tracks, the movie made sure its audience had a taste of both the genres. On that note, here's what went into the making of High Heels Te Nachche song from Ki & Ka.

Making of High Heels Te Nachche from Ki & Ka

High Heels Te Nachche is a very peppy dance number from Ki & Ka. With Punjabi lyrics, the song makes sure one gets up on their feet and starts grooving to the track. The music of the song has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Mithoon, Meet Bros. The lyrics have been penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Meet Bros and Kumaar while the song has been sung by Meet Bros, Jas Dhami and Aditi Singh Sharna. A video on YouTube posted by Jaz Dhami shows the BTS scenes and the making of the song.

The video of High Heels Te Nachhe starts with a van coming into focus and Jaz Dhami opens it to reveal the insides of his vanity van. The camera then pans towards a man called Manoj who is in charge of taking care of Jaz on the sets. When asked how is it working for Jaz, Manoj is all praises for the fan.

Image credit: still from making of High Heels Te Nachche

The video of High Heels Te Nachche then focusses on Jaz Dhami getting his makeup done for the video shoot of the song. The next scene focusses on the sets where Jaz Dhami and Arjun Kapoor are being directed for their dance sequence. Arjun and Jaz stand with their backs facing the camera and slowly turn as the song starts playing.

Image credit: still from making of High Heels Te Nachche

The video of the Ki & Ka song then shows Jaz and Arjun Kapoor dancing with red high heels in their song. A few of their dance moves are also captured in the video. It ended with Arjun and Jaz throwing impressive kicks into the air.

Image credit: still from making of High Heels Te Nachche

Image credit: still from making of High Heels Te Nachche

Image credit: still from making of High Heels Te Nachche

Watch the making of High Heels Te Nachhe from Ki & Ka here:

Ki & Ka is based on a story of reversal of gender role. While the ambitious wife works hard in the office, the husband prefers staying home and taking care of the household. Initially, they enjoy their unconventional relationship until ego clashes happen and jealousy starts to creeps in. The movie is directed by R. Balki.

