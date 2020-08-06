Kangana Ranaut's Song 'Ghani Bawri' From The Film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'; Watch Making

Kangana Ranaut starred alongside R Madhavan in the sequel film Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film was the second instalment of the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, directed by Anand L Rai. The song Ghani Bawri is one of the best songs from the film. Kangana Ranaut was highly praised for her dance performance in the film. Watch the fun making of the song ‘Ghai Bawri’ that will make you want to hit the dance floor.

Making of ‘Ghani Bawri’ from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’

The song Ghani Bawri from Tanu Weds Manu Returns is right before the climax scene in the film. Kangana Ranaut played the role of R Madhavan’s wife in the film. This song is from the scene when her husband R Madhavan is all set to marry his wife’s lookalike when things go bad between their marriage.

Also Read: 5 Ways To Style Your Lehenga Like Kareena Kapoor For Weddings & Festivals; See Pictures

In the video, Kangana Ranaut said the song is a high-tempo song. R Madhavan also mentioned that Ghani Bawri was an important song in the film, which is played right before the climax. Kangana Ranaut perfectly portrayed the emotions of her broken heart through this foot-tapping song. Kangana Ranaut’s dance number Jugni in Tanu Weds Manu was also appreciated by the critics, which was similar to her performance in Ghani Bawri.

The dance number was choreographed by Saroj Khan, who was seen giving some advice and teaching the latter, her steps for the song. R Madhavan was promised by the director that he would not be dancing for any song in the film. Throughout the song, the actor was seen seated on a horse.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut & Other Celebs Who Are Yet To Join Twitter

About the film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns

The movie Tanu Weds Manu Returns followed the story of a couple whose marriage falls apart. The latter then finds a woman, who looks exactly like his ex-wife and nearly falls in love with her. But just when he’s about to get married to the other girl, he realises he never stopped loving his wife. R Madhavan played the role of Manu in the film. Kangana Ranaut played a dual role in the film of Tanu, Manu’s wife and Kusum, Manu’s love-interest.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Hairstyles In Movies That Became Hugely Popular With Fans

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Songs That You Can Play At A Bachelorette Party; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.