Here's Making Of Sidharth And Nora Fathi's 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' From 'Marjaavaan'

Marjaavaan is a film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria. This film released on November 15, 2019, and received some negative reviews from the critics and was average at the box-office. This film's songs, on the other hand, were loved by fans and several of them even made it to the top 10 of several music charts.

One song from this film was Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. In this music video, Nora Fatehi is seen alongside Sidharth. Here is the making of the song where Nora speaks about the struggle that she faced during the filming of the shoot. Read here to know what happened behind the scenes.

Making of Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fathi's Ek Toh Kum Zindagani

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani is an item song from the film Marjaavaan and the song was loved by fans. This song is the remake of the 1980's film Janbaaz. This song was titled Pyar Do Pyar Lo and was sung by Sapna Mukherjee. The makers of the film released the making video of this song and at the start of the video we can see Nora entering the song just the way she is seen in the song.

After this, the makers show the scene where Nora is seen dancing on the table. While filming this scene, she kicks Sid on the neck by mistake after which Sid starts cracks a joke on how he has got an internal injury. Nora the replied to him savagely in a form of rhetorical question where she expressed "why is the films hero crying". The Ek Villain actor then replied to Nora and is heard saying she has become an action hero. He also says that she has become Jackie Chan.

After this, Nora is seen talking to the behind-the-scenes camera where she says she is very excited to shoot this song. She then expressed that this song was originally done by Rekhaji and she also added that there is a lot of struggle and injuries they face as a dancer but they need to do what has to be done to go to attain perfection.

In the video, she can be seen facing problems with her knees. She then talked about her eye being hurt during the water scenes as the water went in her eyes. She then thanked her team for choreographing her and making the song a success. She also expressed that the song will be a hit. Take a look at the video here.

