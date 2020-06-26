Throwback To Making Of Hrithik Roshan's 2000 Film, 'Mission Kashmir': Watch

Mission Kashmir is a 2000's action blockbuster that is still fresh in the minds of its viewers. Fans have often been curious about the fight sequences and how the crew managed to give the film such a realistic feel. A small making video of the film has managed to give the viewers an insight into the actors' minds while they were shooting this film.

Mission Kashmir making

A making video has been uploaded on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Youtube channel. In the video, the film’s stars like Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt are talking about a specific fight scene. While talking about the fight scene, Hrithik says that they had to fight at a lake. Sanjay Dutt revealed that the water in the lake was extremely dirty and was full of grease as well as rotten apples. Hrithik also recalls spotting a man urinating in the same water while they were shooting the action sequence. They also revealed that a particular shoot sequence went on for 10 days and even caused Sanjay Dutt to develop a rash as he was supposed to be rolling in that water. Hrithik also mentions trying to stop the water from touching him by covering his shoes and legs with plastic.

More about Mission Kashmir

Mission Kashmir is an Action/war film that was released in the year 2000. The film was a blockbuster and it still remains evergreen in the minds of its viewers. The movie was directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. For this particular film, Vidhu managed to be nominated for the Best Film, Best Director award at the 46th Filmfare Awards. Mission Kashmir happens to be one of the most successful movies since it became a critical and commercial success and also managed to become the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2000. The film had popular stars of the Hindi film industry including Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Jackie Shroff, and Sonali Kulkarni.

More about Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has given his fans and the audience a set of two back-to-back hit films including War and Super 30. Doing two completely different roles that involve being a desi avatar in one film to be the sexiest man alive in another is not an easy task but he has certainly done it in style. If Super 30 saw Hrithik as a math wizard then Siddharth Anand's War brought him back as a tough fighter who was pitted against Tiger Shroff.

