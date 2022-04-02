Malaika Arora Admitted To Hospital After Sustaining Injuries In A Car Accident

Popular actor and model Malaika Arora met with an accident on April 2, 2022, Saturday. The accident took place near Khalapur Toll Naka and she was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where she is now admitted. A picture accessed by Republic Media Network saw the damaged state of the model's black Range Rover.

Malaika Arora's accident

The popular celebrity met with a car accident on Saturday near Khalapur Toll Naka and has suffered minor injuries. The accident took place when three cars, of which one was Arora's collided near the Toll Naka. She sustained a few minor injuries and was rushed to Apollo Hospital, which is nearby. A picture of one of the other cars from the collision was also obtained by Republic Media Network and had a huge viable dent at the back. A short clip saw the ambulance making its way to the hospital from the site of the accident. Her condition is said to be stable and she will soon be discharged from the hospital.

The news of the accident took Malaika Arora's fans by shock and several netizens sent her their best and wished for her speedy recovery. Neither the actor herself nor the members of her family and close friends have confirmed the news online and fans hope she recovers soon.

Image: Republic Media Network, Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial