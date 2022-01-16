Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Steal Limelight As They Step Out For Sunday Lunch; See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were recently in the news after rumours about them parting ways became the talk of the town. However, Kapoor quickly dismissed the rumours online and was spotted with his girlfriend as the duo stepped out on Sunday for lunch. The much-loved couple often shares glimpses from their life together and give their fans couple goals.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora step out for lunch

The fashionable duo stepped out on Sunday afternoon for lunch and was spotted in the city. Arora donned a stylish white dress with frills, which had a plunging neckline. The actor took her look to the next level as she wore a pair of elegant heels. Bollywood's Arjun Kapoor on the other hand was seen in a simple blue hoodie, jeans and a pair of sneakers.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently put an end to the rumours about his break up with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Calling them 'shady rumours', he urged netizens to 'wish well for people'. He posted a black and white picture of the couple and wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️".

The couple has often faced criticism about the age gap between them and Kapoor addressed them in an interview with Masala!. He mentioned that celebrities 'don’t even look at 90%' of the trolls on social media and called them 'fake'. He stated that his personal life is his 'prerogative' and as long as he was being recognised for his work, 'the rest is all just a lot of noise'. He mentioned that people should not be impacted by the age difference between a couple and they should 'live, let live and move on'.

The happy couple recently went on a vacation together to the Maldives and shared glimpses from their trip, on social media with their fans and followers. Kapoor planned a special romantic surprise for his girlfriend on the trip and shared a video of it on his Instagram account. He surprised her as he set up dinner at the beach with several candles and added the song Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu in the background. Malaika also featured in the video as she donned an elegant lime green gown and stunned as she tied her hair up in a bun.

