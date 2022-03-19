Malaika Arora makes sure to update fans with what's happening on her personal and professional front via social media. So when Malaika reunited with her son Arhaan Khan in New York recently, she made sure to share stills from their day outing on her Instagram stories. Arhaan, who's enrolled in an international university, ventured out with Arora to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Malaika also shared a glimpse of him taking a stroll on the streets of New York. For the uninitiated, Malaika revealed last year that her son would be studying outside India by sharing a heartfelt post in which she state how proud she was of her little one.

Taking to her Instagram stories, India's Next Top Model judge shared a picture of Arhaan as he walked ahead of her, with his back towards the camera. He was clad in a black and white check t-shirt along with black pants and shoes. In the caption, Arora wrote," Reunited" with a red heart emoticon. In the next story, she posted a still of the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art. Take a look.

Last year, Malaika penned a heartfelt note via Instagram, mentioning how the mother-son duo is set to embark on a new chapter in their lives. Sharing a picture with Arhaan, she had written, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already. #allmine#myminime."

Malaika, who's currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor, shares Arhaan with her ex-husband. Malaika often treats fans with adorable glimpses of her son. She earlier shared a glimpse of Arhaan adorable holding Malaika's pet pooch Casper in his arms. In the caption, she wrote, "My loves, my life, my everything. @iamarhaankhan #casper".

On the professional front, Malaika has been a part of reality shows like India’s Best Dancer, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Supermodel of the Year among others.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL