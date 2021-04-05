Malaika Arora, Arjun & Arhaan Meet Up At Joyce Arora's Home To Celebrate Easter; See Pics

On Sunday afternoon, Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor were spotted in the city as they made a joint visit to the former's mother's house in Mumbai. The duo, along with Malaika's son Arhaan, was papped as they arrived at Joyce Arora's residence. Malaika and Arjun were invited to her parent's house for a special Easter lunch. The shutterbugs were quick to catch a glimpse of the duo.

While Arjun opted for a casual graphic tee with 'Essentials' printed on it, Malaika stunned in an asymmetric flowy yellow dress. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actor completed her look with high heels and opted for a neat hair bun. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor, as well as his girlfriend, were seen wearing masks, adhering to the Covid-19 norms.

Malaika Arora spotted with Arjun at her mother's house

Earlier this week, a photo of Malaika Arora's son with the former surfaced on the internet. The pic was shared by the actor and it looked like the two were clicked during a party. The mother-son duo happily posed for the camera along with their dog. Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika, along with Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra among others, graced Amrita Arora's get together party on March 25.

Fans swooned over their cosy pics and dropped endearing comments. Manish Malhotra, Amrita and Maheep gave a sneak-peek into the bash on their Instagram profiles. Not only this, but the two love birds were also spotted outside Bebo's residence a day after she gave birth to her second baby boy. They took a moment and individually posed for the paps and left for home in separate cars.

On the work front, Malaika was a judge on the show India's Best Dancer, alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Meanwhile, Arjun’s film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar recently released in theatres. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy titled Bhooti Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. More so, he also has another movie alongside South actor Rakul Preet Singh.