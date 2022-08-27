Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Groove To 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' At Kunal Rawal's Pre-wedding Party

Popular celebrity couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red with their mushy pictures and outings for a long time now. The two never fail to give away couple goals with their romance. As the couple recently attended Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash, they stole the show with their dance performance on Chaiyya Chaiyya.

There was neither a train nor the traditional dresses, but Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor turned heads as they grooved to Chaiyaa Chaiyya at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash. A video of the couple dancing to the Bollywood track has surfaced on the internet.

In the clip, Malaika Arora could be seen performing the hook step of the song. She was joined by her beau Arjun Kapoor as they stole the show with their moves. The couple also shared a hug during their performance.

Watch the video here:

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor turn heads in Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived at the designer's party in stunning ensembles. Malaika opted for a beautiful ivory-coloured lehenga with intricate embroidery. She accessorised her look with heavy emerald jewellery and a beautiful silver potli. Malaika left her locks open and looked absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor turned heads in a black shimmery ethnic outfit.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official back in 2019 after being spotted together on several occasions. Since they made their relationship official, the couple never shy away from PDA. Despite their busy schedules, they always make sure to spend time together and also jet off on vacations.

Both Arjun and Malaika are often seen on each other's social media handles as they make sure to laud each other for their work. Last month, the Ek Villain Returns star shared a short clip with his girlfriend as they posed for a photoshoot. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Very evidently, I am at my happiest when I am with my 'most stylish' counterpart. (sic)"

(Image: @malaika__arora__fanclub/Instagram)