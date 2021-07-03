Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Pose In Unseen Pic From B'day Celebration At Luxury Hotel

After actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday along with rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora at Taj in Mumbai, an unseen picture of the two has been making rounds. The official Instagram page of the five-star hotel shared the picture of the two stars while expressing their privilege to host the two stars together.

Arjun Kapoor's unseen picture with Malaika Arora from romantic getaway

In the picture, the two can be seen striking a pose for the camera. "Corridors that tell a story! An absolute pleasure to have had @malaikaaroraofficial and @arjunkapoor stay with us to celebrate a special day!" In the picture, Arjun Kapoor kept it casual in a black T-shirt and jeans, while Malaika Arora was dressed in a white shirt with star-printed flare pants. She completed her look with a pair of brown boots with stiletto heels. Arjun celebrated his birthday on June 26. Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from his birthday lunch, taken by Malaika, and credited her for making him ‘look good’. He also showered love on her for being his support.

“Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch… What a difference a year makes… A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My workmates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good),” he wrote on Instagram then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ishaqzaade actor is basking in the success of his last two releases, Sardar Ka Grandson starring Neena Gupta and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead with him. The actor has also started shooting for his next thriller Ek Villain 2 starring Disha Patani, John Abraham in the lead. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

(IMAGE: MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL/Instagram)

