Malaika Arora Asks 'Who Says Planks Aren't Fun?' As She Takes Up The '#PlankChallenge'

After turning 'Phool Chor' for her latest Instagram post yesterday, Malaika Arora took up the ‘Plank Challenge’ with her yoga instructor today. On Wednesday, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame took to her Instagram Reels to give fans a peek into her Yoga session and announced a special surprise for them. Along with shelling out major fitness goals for everyone, Malaika also motivated netizens to "begin their fitness journey" by giving them a chance to win 1 year of free yoga and nutrition by her yoga studio, i.e. Sarva Yoga Studio.

Malaika Arora’s 'Plank Challenge' with her instructor is all things inspiring

Malaika Arora's love for fitness has not been a secret from the world and she leaves no opportunities to motivate her followers to lead a healthy living by often sharing photos and videos of herself grinding hard at the gym and her yoga studio on her Instagram handle. After showing netizens how to perform the 'EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara' yoga asana and revealing its benefits in her "#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek" post, the 47-year-old recently took up the 'Plank Challenge' with her yoga instructor, Jahnavi Patwardhan. Earlier today, i.e. March 24, 2021, Malaika took to Instagram to post a short video clip of herself doing a strenuous plank workout with sheer ease.

In the video, while Malaika Arora donned an all-grey outfit comprising a grey bralette and grey sweatpants, her instructor sported a black bralette over black sweatpants as they evidently had fun doing the plank workout at Mumbai's Sarva Yoga Studio. Posting the video of her IG Reels, Malaika wrote, "Did somebody say planks aren’t fun? Here you go with my favourite @j.patsss". She also announced a surprise for her fans by giving them the opportunity to get free yoga and nutrition for a year by Sarva. The former 'India's Best Dancer' judge added writing, "Begin your fitness journey by standing a chance to win 1 YEAR of FREE YOGA and Nutrition from @sarvayogastudios."

Just like every Malaika Arora's exercise videos, her latest plank workout video was also quick to garner netizens' attention on social media. In less than an hour, her IG Reel raked over 57k likes and more than 450 comments as ardent fans of the actor-dancer couldn't stop gushing over the video. Check out some fan reactions below:

