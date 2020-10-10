Last Updated:

Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, & Others Spotted In The City

Malaika Arora, Nimrat Kaur, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and many others were spotted in the city. The celebs had their mask on & were seen following the protocols

Written By Chetna Kapoor
Nimrat Kaur spotted in the city
1/8
Viral Bhayani

Nimrat Kaur spotted in the city

Regina Cassandra all smiles for the cameras
2/8
Viral Bhayani

Regina Cassandra is all smiles for the cameras as she shoots in the city

Radhika Madan greets paps
3/8
Viral Bhayani

Radhika Madan was spotted greeting the paps with a smile

Bobby Deol spotted in the city
4/8
Viral Bhayani

Bobby Deol was spotted in the city with precautions

Radhika Madan
5/8
Viral Bhayani

Radhika Madan posed for the cameras with her mask on

Anil Kapoor
6/8
Viral Bhayani

Anil Kapoor posed for the paps in Mumbai streets

Malaika Arora
7/8
Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora captured in the city

Aparshakti Khurana Mumbai
8/8
Viral Bhayani

Aparshakti Khurana was all smiles for the paps, but under that mask

 

 

COMMENT
