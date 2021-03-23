Malaika Arora Calls Herself 'phool Chor' As She's Spring Ready, Leaves Fans Puzzled

On Tuesday afternoon, Malaika Arora stepped out in the city and escaped to a place where there were plenty of flowers. She shared a picture with scissors in her hand and wrote, "Phool chor (Spring is here)." By looking at her gesture in the pic, Malaika was set to pluck a bunch of flowers. As soon as her followers stumbled upon the photo, they were quick to express disappointment. A user asked, "Why are you plucking flowers?", where as another fan penned, "Please don't." A user also dropped shocked emojis in the comment section.

Malaika calls herself 'phool chor'

On March 21, actor Malaika Arora joined the viral social media challenge called 'Count Me In' and extended her support to those suffering from the condition of Down Syndrome. Every year, this day is celebrated as World Down Syndrome Day and on the occasion, she took to her Instagram to raise awareness about it. Malaika Arora shared a video on her Instagram story to talk about the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes a person to suffer from the rare condition. She grooved to the beats of Its Time by Imagine Dragons. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Join the #CountMeIn challenge this World Down Syndrome Day 2021". In no time, her video went viral as it was reposted by several fan clubs.

Malaika Arora's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her regular yoga sessions. She often gets papped as she heads out to attend her classes and gym. In her recent post, she talked about the importance of EkaPada Ashtanga Namaskara. She mentioned that it helps boost energy in the body while improving the core strength and that it also helps people get stronger arms and enhance body awareness. Along with the importance, she penned down a few pointers for fans to follow while performing the same. She urged her followers to start with tabletop position and asked them to keep their knees together and wrist under the shoulder. On the work front, she was a judge on the show India's Best Dancer, alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

