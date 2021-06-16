Malaika Arora Can't Get Her Favourite Tune Out Of Her Mind; See Post

Actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to share a reel. The actor shared a video consisting of snippets from her everyday life. Along with the post, she also penned a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora shared a reel giving fans a glimpse of her everyday life. In the video, the actor gave glimpses of her working out, playing with her pet, walking on the streets, posing in the pool, doing her hair and makeup, planting pots, and much more. Along with the video, the actor also added Lenka’s song titled Everything at Once. She added similarities between the pictures and the lyrics.

Along with the video, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “I just can't get this tune out of my mind. 🤷🏻‍♀️ A warm sunny tune for a rainy day in Mumbai ❤️ #staysafe #gratitude #love”. Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users added many happy emojis, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Super gorgeous”. Another user wrote, “I love this video, it is beautiful”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Malaika Arora is an avid social media user, frequently posting photos and videos to her Instagram account. Malaika Arora recently posted a video of her father on Instagram. Malaika's father can be seen in the video trying out a hula hoop. While sharing the video, the actress referred to her father's attempt as a "mistake". As she shared the video, the actress wrote "When my dad tried his hand at the hula hoop and it is a mess". She also tagged her father in the post. Watch the video below.

Malaika Arora shared the importance of stretching on her Instagram. The actress uploaded a video of herself stretching in an airplane. Malaika stated that everyone should stretch whenever they have the opportunity. Her caption read "Stretch when you wake up, stretch when you get a 5 mins break from work, stretch while travelling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but".

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram

