Malaika Arora Cheers For 'handsome' Beau Arjun Kapoor As He Walks India Couture Week Ramp

Much-loved couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often take to social media to cheer each other on and share glimpses of their life together. Malaika Arora has now taken to her Instagram account to cheer for her 'handsome' beau as he walks the runway at the ongoing Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Couture Week 2022. He walked the ramp for designer Kunal Rawal in style and donned a dapper kurta as he did so.

Malaika Arora cheers for Arjun Kapoor at India Couture Week 2022 show

Malaika Arora headed to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse into the India Couture Week show for which the Bollywood star was walking the ramp. He donned a simple yet smart black kurta and walked the ramp in style as he looked in Malaika's direction and smiled at her as he walked by. The kurta has delicate embroidery and mirrorwork, which took it to the next level, and the actor paired his look with a dazzling chain around his neck. Malaika captioned the clip, "Hey Handsome" and also posted a picture of the actor with the designer himself, as the duo smiled from ear to ear as confetti fell around them. She called it the 'Pic of the night' as she shared it on her social media account.

The official Fashion Design Council of India Instagram account also shared a video of Arjun Kapoor before he walked the ramp. In the clip, he announced that he was walking the ramp for his 'best friend' Kunal Rawal. He said, "Hi I'm Arjun Kapoor and I'm walking for Kunal Rawal, my best friend at FDCI India Couture Week."

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora relationship

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor often give fans couple goals with their dreamy pictures online. The couple recently jetted off to Paris and spent quality time together. They shared several pictures online featuring themselves before the Eiffel tower, enjoying delicious meals and much more. They celebrated Arjun's 37th birthday in style and spent the week together in the city of love.

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial, @arjunkapoor