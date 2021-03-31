Malaika Arora Cooks In Kitchen Wearing An Over-sized Shirt, Fans Ask If It's Arjun's Shirt

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 31, to share a picture of her while cooking in her kitchen. The Balma dancer was seen in a striped blue men's shirt and had tied her hair up in a bun. She posed with the stove on and holding the pan in her hand while taking a bite from the food. She wrote in the caption that "something exciting" was cooking and she cannot wait to share it with her followers and also asked her followers to make guesses.

While some of Malaika Arora's fans made several guesses in the comments, her fans were curious if the shirt she was wearing belonged to her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. IPL host Gaurav Kapur commented, "Karela Ravioli or Parval Tagliatelle" to which Malaika replied "ur very innovative". One of the followers wrote, "GREEN PARVAL KI BHAJI" to which Malika replied "wah wah" with clapping hands emoticons whereas Maheep Kapoor commented "Karela" to which she replied "hmmm".

Malaika Arora's love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle

Malaika Arora's photos on Instagram are proof that she follows a healthy lifestyle. Her love for yoga and working out is no secret as the star often motivates her fans to hit the grind. In one of her recent posts, she was captured performing a wheel pose. Along with performing the yoga asana, the Chaiya Chaiya dancer balanced her body on a narrow ledge and surprised her fans. The 47-year-old actor opted for all-black athleisure wear for her yoga session and shared the importance of fitness with an inspiring quote by Aaron Lauritsen. While her fans were amazed by her flexible body, Seema Khan's comment "Please don't fall" left everyone in splits including Malaika who replied with laughing emoticons.

In Malaika Arora's Instagram post last week, she was seen standing on a medicine ball without any support. She added a collage of photos in which she was seen in different poses and she changed her hands from a namaskar, raised her hands on the sides, and kept her arms straight in front parallel to the floor. Malika wrote in the caption "There's a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace. The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!".

Promo Image Source: Malaika Arora's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.