Malaika Arora Demonstrates Yogasana To Reduce Belly Fat; Adds Hashtag 'start Toh Karo'

Malaika Arora is best known for being one of the fittest Bollywood actresses who has managed to inspire many with her fitness regime. As her fans look forward to her fitness mantras, she recently posted a video clip of herself demonstrating an asana for the people who were struggling to reduce their belly fat. She also informed all the fans through her post that she will be conducting a workshop and asked them to join the same.





Malaika Arora’s guide to reducing belly fat

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which she can be seen in a grey coloured sports attire performing a yoga asana. She also added another video in the inset where a trainer was verbally explaining how to perform the asana. In the caption, Malaika Arora first greeted everyone with a Namaste and Good morning. She then stated how she had something ‘exciting’ for her fans and added, “I am asking you to, Eat, Burn, Sleep & Repeat. How?” Adding to it, she asked all her fans, “Have you joined the 5 days LIVE Reduce Belly Fat workshop on 26th of July?” and later shared details of the link through which they could register for the workshop.

Fans took to Malaika Arora’s Instagram post and praised her on how well she performed the asana. One of the fans also stated how ‘amazing’ she looked in the video while some others poured in hearts for her. Rest all others added heart-eyed emojis and fire symbols in the comments section to express how fiery the video was. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Malaika Arora’s Instagram post.



Malaika's weekend balance

Malaika Arora also shared a post a couple of days ago in which she demonstrated yet another Yoga asana. In the video named ‘Challenge with Malaika’, she showcased her ‘weekend balance’ technique and added a step by step procedure for it. She began with stretching her left leg and arm and bending down while holding hands at the back. She then put her feet together and slowly stood up keeping the balance of the body. In the caption, she stated how she was ‘back to Mat’ in her favourite place and motivated her fans to do some weekend balance. She also urged all her fans to show her their moves.

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

